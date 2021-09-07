Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty says she needs a man who can defend her, and Raqesh Bapat isn't that man

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had another discussion about his silence when it comes to standing up for her on Bigg Boss OTT. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT. 

After another heated argument with Nishant Bhat on Bigg Boss OTT, following which Shamita Shetty lashed out at Raqesh Bapat for never standing up for her, she had a conversation about it with Neha Bhasin. 

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have formed a strong bond on the show, and are often targeted by Nishant, who said that Shamita uses Raqesh. She took offence when Raqesh didn't deny the allegation outright and chose to remain silent. 

“I am fed up ya. I can’t be talking on behalf of Raqesh all the time. I am being called dominating and I keep defending myself," she told Neha. "I felt attacked when he doesn’t speak. I need a man who would defend me. I have forever come across men, where I keep fighting for myself and I can’t keep doing that anymore.”

Later, she spoke to Raqesh about her feelings as well. She said, "I can’t do this Raqesh. You never speak up and it is annoying. I am being called names and you just keep quiet. Initially, you said you are a slow learner, but you are still not speaking up.”

RELATED STORIES

She told Raqesh that it would be best if they didn't meddle in each other's matters going forward because it doesn't look good when she does all the talking. But their relationship appeared to be on the mend after a task when they discussed how they shouldn't let their bond break and stay strong in the show. 

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty says she likes Raqesh Bapat but has one issue: 'It is a little disturbing'

In an earlier conversation with Neha, Shamita admitted that she likes Raqesh, but also noted: “He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it.”

