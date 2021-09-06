Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty blasts Raqesh Bapat for not defending her as Nishant Bhat calls her ‘ice queen’, watch

Things got heated up in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Sunday as Nishant Bhat gave Shamita Shetty the ‘ghamand wali candy’ during a game and called her arrogant. He also criticised the way she treats her ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat.

Nishant called Shamita an ‘ice queen’ and said that she wants everything to happen in the Bigg Boss house according to her. He also said that her opinions and friendships are according to her ‘convenience’.

“Inke connection ke baare mein bhi jis tareeke se woh unke saath rehti hai, unse bartaav karti hai, mujhe woh bohot ghamandi bartaav lagta hai (The way she is with her connection, the way she treats him, I find her behaviour very arrogant),” he said.

Shamita said that Nishant thinks too highly of himself. “As far as Raqesh is concerned, main thak gayi hoon Raqesh ko defend karte karte, kyunki bohot saare log mere upar pounce kar rahe hai yeh bol ke ki main Raqesh ko sahi tareeke se treat nahi karti hoon (I am tired of defending him because people pounce on me and say that I don’t treat him right),” she said.

“I am not going to do that anymore. He has a voice and if he wants to say something, he can say it on his own. I don’t own him,” she added.

After the game was over, Shamita lost her cool at Raqesh and shouted, “You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always.”

When Raqesh suggested that she is overreacting, Shamita said, “No, I am not overreacting. It’s on national television, he is saying I am dominating you. I am the one who is treating you badly. You keep your mouth shut when he says that about me. He doesn’t feel I treat you nicely.”

Raqesh asked why Shamita was involving him, to which she said that the things being said involved both of them. “Why are you reacting to him?” he asked. Later, she got into a shouting match with Nishant.