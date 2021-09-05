Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty says she likes Raqesh Bapat but has one issue: 'It is a little disturbing'

In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are among the most talked-about contestants and their equation has caught everybody's attention. Raqesh, who are also Shamita's ‘connection’ in the Bigg Boss spin-off show, has often showered her with kisses and hugs, and also supporting her on various occasions. Shamita has now admitted that she likes him. However, she also opened up about what's holding her back from taking things ahead.

In a new clip shared by Voot on Instagram, Shamita and Neha are cooped up in a corner of the house when Neha asked her if she likes Raqesh. “It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it," she said, in Hindi.

Shamita had told Raqesh she likes him during a fight earlier this week. According to News18, the duo got into a fight after he ‘jokingly’ taunted her for ‘cribbing’ all the time. He also called her out for controlling him and taunting him over tearing apart her mother's letter in order to save him from entering the elimination round. He also said he didn't like Shamita holding him back from talking to fellow contestant Divya Agarwal.

During their fight, Shamita told Raqesh: “I have not played the game from Day 1. I let you hold my hand or I let you kiss on my cheek is because I like you. I don’t know how to fake it. When you say all these things to me you have to understand where I’m coming from. It’s taken me a long time to accept myself the way I am. And all the relationships that I had been in, none of the men really made me feel very good about myself, Raqesh. I have gone in a self-preservation mode to protect myself.”

Meanwhile, the digital streaming platform also shared a video of Shamita reading out a letter she received from her mother, Sunanda Shetty. In the letter, her mother informed Shamita that she has been watching the show and added that she along with the fans are loving her bond with Raqesh. She sent her love to Raqesh as well.

Shamita, Raqesh, Neha and Divya are currently in the Bigg Boss OTT house with Pratik Sehajpal, Milind Gaba and Moose Jattana. Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed and Ridhima Pandit have been eliminated from the series so far.