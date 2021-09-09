Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty tells Raqesh Bapat she doesn’t want to be with him if she has to ‘beg for loyalty’, watch

A promo for Bigg Boss OTT shared online by Voot showed Shamita Shetty getting into a fight with Raqesh Bapat over Divya Agarwal. Shamita, upset with Divya’s betrayal, lashed out at Raqesh for continuing to be ‘compassionate’ towards her.

The video began with Divya telling Shamita that she does not trust Moose Jattana and the two of them agreed to ‘take her out’. However, during the task, Divya and Moose ganged up against Shamita, leaving her shocked.

During a conversation with Neha Bhasin, Shamita said that Raqesh is an ‘idiot’ if he still cannot see Divya’s true colours. Shamita angrily told Raqesh, “Sabke saath compassionate banna hai (You want to be compassionate towards everyone). I can’t be with somebody like that.” She added, “If I have to beg for loyalty, I don’t want to be with you.”

When Raqesh asked Shamita what she meant by ‘loyalty’, she snapped, “Loyalty is that f**king bitch. I don’t want you to f**king talk.” Later, Raqesh asked Shamita to stop talking to Pratik Sehajpal. “Because I am telling you Divya, you are telling me Pratik?” she asked. “This is not happening at all. Backstabbing alag hoti hai (Backstabbing is different).”

Divya also yelled at Shamita, “You f**king insecure bitch.” Divya was then shown to angrily throw oil in Shamita’s food. Shamita was shocked and later told Divya that she is not interested in talking to her.

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT: Angry Divya Agarwal vows to make Shamita Shetty’s life miserable after being snubbed, watch

In a previous Bigg Boss OTT promo shared by Voot, Divya vowed to make Shamita miserable. “Nahi tumhara jeena haram kiya iss game mein na, toh dekh lena (Now watch me make your life miserable on the show),” Divya said, as Shamita asked her to try.

Divya and Shamita started out on Bigg Boss OTT as friends but had a falling out. They have both said that there is no scope for reconciliation.