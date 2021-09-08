Bigg Boss OTT: Angry Divya Agarwal vows to make Shamita Shetty’s life miserable after being snubbed, watch

A new promo of Bigg Boss OTT shared online by Voot showed Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty getting into an argument. The clip started with Divya telling Shamita that one cannot form an alliance by acting like a ‘boss’ and advised her to talk to people nicely. However, Shamita chose to ignore Divya and continued cooking with Neha Bhasin.

“You don’t want to talk?” Divya asked, before angrily exclaiming, “Guys, I am talking!” She then lost her cool, grabbed a bottle and emptied its contents into the food before storming off.

Shamita shouted that she has no interest in speaking with Divya, to which Divya retorted that Shamita seems to want to talk to her during tasks. “Simply kiya tha (I simply did that) to show Raqesh (Bapat) your true colours. I am not interested in talking to you,” Shamita snapped.

Divya vowed to get back at Shamita. “Nahi tumhara jeena haram kiya iss game mein na, toh dekh lena (Now watch me make your life miserable on the show),” Divya said, as Shamita asked her to try.

Incidentally, Divya and Shamita started out on Bigg Boss OTT as friends but had a falling out. They have both said that there is no scope of reconciliation and often take digs at each other during the Sunday Ka Vaar episodes with host Karan Johar.

Recently, Shamita got into a fight with Raqesh after he said that he feels that Divya and Nishant Bhat are supporting him. As Shamita warned Raqesh against trusting Divya, he snapped, “You don’t have to react this way all the time.” Raqesh also accused Shamita of ‘demeaning’ him and asked her to watch her tone while speaking to him.

Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spin-off of the popular reality show. Shamita, during the premiere, admitted to having reservations about her participation amid the tough times being faced by her family. Her brother-in-law Raj Kundra has been accused of being involved in a porn racket.