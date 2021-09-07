Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat tells Shamita Shetty to ‘watch her tone’ while talking to him, storms off after fight. Watch

Raqesh Bapat got into a fight with Shamita Shetty, a new promo for Bigg Boss OTT shared online by Voot revealed. It all started when he told her that he thinks he has won the support of Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat.

Shamita warned Raqesh against trusting Divya but he snapped, “You don’t have to react this way all the time.” Raqesh accused Shamita of ‘demeaning’ his thoughts, and when she asked how she was doing so, he said, “You are, watch your tone of voice when you are talking to me.”

“Main kuch bolta hoon (Whenever I say something), suddenly you start negating it, which I don't like,” Raqesh said. An angry Shamita then told him that he was free to press the buzzer and choose Divya as his connection. “This is what I am talking about, domination. The tone you talk to me, I don't like it. You are demeaning me a lot these days,” he replied. +

“Why am I suddenly demeaning you?” Shamita asked, to which Raqesh said that it is a question she needed to ask herself. “I don’t want this demeaning thing from you. I am tired of it,” he told her, before storming off, leaving her stunned.

Also see | Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty blasts Raqesh Bapat for not defending her as Nishant Bhat calls her ‘ice queen’, watch

During Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant said that he did not like the way Shamita treated Raqesh. Later, Shamita lost her cool at Raqesh for not defending her against the allegations. “You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always,” she angrily told him.

Previously, Raqesh said that he feels a ‘sense of belonging’ with Shamita. He also told Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar that he finds her ‘very hot’, leaving her embarrassed.