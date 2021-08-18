Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed shreds 'backstabbing insect' Zeeshan Khan after eviction, vows to take revenge

Evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed didn't mince words as she spoke about the 'betrayal' that she suffered at the hands of her friend for three years, Zeeshan Khan. Urfi was the first contestant to be evicted from the inaugural season of the reality show, a spinoff to Bigg Boss, which return in a few weeks.

In an interview, she used terms like 'aastin ka saamp' and 'keeda' to describe him, and regretted ever being friendly with him. She said that she would humiliate him if they ever cross paths again.

She told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "It's heartbreaking for me. I'm trying to control my tears. I wasn't expecting this; I'd given my 100% to the show. I thought that my friend of three years would support me, but he turned out to be a spineless insect. He stabbed me in the back. And then, when I was injured, he kept rubbing salt on my wounds, over and over again. That's my only mistake, that I tried to tame a snake."

She said that she will be bitter about this for the rest of her life, and if she ever runs into Zeeshan again, she will humiliate him publicly. Asked if she'd like to return to Bigg Boss OTT, she said that not only would she like that, she'd like to go back and take her revenge on all the contestants who wronged her -- Zeeshan, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Neha Bhasin.

"As a matter of fact, also Milind," she said. "He said such nasty things about me. And I thought he was my friend. I used to chill with him; I never said anything about him. I'm disgusted. They're useless people. They pretend to be nice in front of you, but talk rubbish behind your back. Did they're parents not give them any values?"