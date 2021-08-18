Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal cries, claims Ridhima Pandit made fun of his parents

Pratik Sehajpal got into yet another fight during the nominations task on Bigg Boss OTT, and this time, Ridhima Pandit was his target. A new video clip also indicated that he cried after the fight.

Akshara Singh was walking with Pratik Sehajpal as he told Ridhima on Bigg Boss OTT, "You should be ashamed of yourself before hurting someone's emotions." Ridhima then said, "Wow, he is hurt now. He is crying, sitting there!" Akshara said, "Obviously, anyone would cry for parents. No one said anything about your parents." Meanwhile, Ridhima claimed that she did not say anything about his parents.

Pratik Sehajpal then walked up to Karan Nath and told him, "I stopped myself from saying anything after you asked me to do so, but she continues." Ridhima asked Prateek, "Kaise mental breakdown ho raha hai? Kal kya kiya tha (How are you facing mental breakdowns now? What did you do yesterday)?"

In another video shared online, Pratik Sehajpal shouted at Ridhima, "Are we going to support you after you behave in this manner? You tell people 'Tumhare gharwale honge naukar' (Your family members must be servants)'."

Riddhima asked, "When did I say that? That is a lie." Pratik, meanwhile, kept insisting that she said those words. She then told him, "Tune mujhe kamchor bulaya, tu jab Divya Agarwal ki family pe ja sakta hai to hum kyu tere family pe nahi jayenge (You called me lazy and you said things about Divya's family so we will also do the same)."

Divya Agarwal with Riddhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan during the fight.

"Why do you keep talking about Varun Sood? Varun is Divya's family," Ridhima asked Pratik, who said that he did no such thing. "I am just informing you. You said stuff about my friend's family, so I will also say things about your family," Ridhima said as Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwala laughed.

Divya then said, "You have seen, this is how he talks. It is all for the sake of content." Ridhima also mocked him for telling show host Karan Johar during the weekend episode, "Karan ji, I respect you a lot, I will not stoop to such low stuff and will not say anything to Ridhima."