Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrates with boyfriend Varun Sood, watch video
web series

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrates with boyfriend Varun Sood, watch video

Divya Agarwal celebrated her victory on the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, with her boyfriend Varun Sood. Check out a video from the celebrations.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Divya Agarwal with boyfriend Varun Sood.

Hours after she won the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal celebrated her victory with her close friends and boyfriend Varun Sood. He shared a video from the party on Instagram.

Varun Sood’s video showed him tightly hugging Divya Agarwal as she cut a cake while sitting next to him on a sofa. They were surrounded by close friends, including Rannvijay Singha, who had gathered to celebrate her Bigg Boss OTT win. The clip was also shared by many of their fan accounts. 

Completing six weeks inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat emerged as the finalists of the show. Raqesh was the first one to be eliminated from the show on the finale night. His elimination came moments after Pratik Sehajpal opted out of the race for the winner’s trophy. Pratik picked up a briefcase full of money and became the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 that premieres on October 2.

On Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant became the first runner-up while Shamita Shetty bagged the third spot. The finale was also attended by former contestants including Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Moose Jattana (whose real name is Muskaan Jattana), Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba.  

Bigg Boss OTT premiered in August and ran for six weeks on the digital platform, Voot. The show was streamed online 24x7, apart from an edited daily episode that was aired every evening at 7. 

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT winner: Divya Agarwal lifts the trophy, wins 25 lakhs

While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's romance became one of the biggest highlights of the season, Neha Bhasin's bond with Pratik Sehajpal was also much talked about. Fights between Shamita and her co-contestants Divya Agarwal and Akshara Singh also grabbed the audience's attention.

