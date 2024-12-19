Black Warrant teaser: Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor stars as a newbie jailer in Motwane's prison drama

Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to take the audience into the world of 'India's most unforgiving jail' with his series Black Warrant. Netflix unveiled the teaser of the series, starring Zahan Kapoor as the rookie jailer trying to survive in the unforgiving world of Tihar jail. Zahan Kapoor in a still from Black Warrant. He plays a rookie jailer in the show.

Black Warrant teaser unveiled

On Thursday, Netflix shared an intriguing teaser of Vikramaditya Motwane's prison drama on YouTube. The teaser shows how Zahan Kapoor, a newly appointed jailer in Tihar Jail who struggles to survive in the environment as his colleagues ask him to be strong. The teaser also gives a glimpse into the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life. Rahul Bhat is also seen in the teaser, in the role of an authoritative cop who thinks jail is a circus.

“The series offers a thrilling exploration of the morally charged world of Asia’s largest prison, Tihar, through the eyes of rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta as he takes on some of India’s most notorious offenders. As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life,” reads the logline.

Fans reaction to Black Warrant teaser

People on the internet shared their views about Vikramaditya Motwane's prison drama. One of the YouTube users wrote, "something different." Another comment read, "looks good, I hope it's fun." Another commented, "Vikramaditya Motwane never disappoints."

Created and run by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, who also serve as co-directors alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair, the show marks Zahan Kapoor's web series debut along with Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta in pivotal roles. Zahan is the grandson of late star, Shashi Kapoor.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in collaboration with Confluence Media, the series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of the author and former superintendent at Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, “Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.”

