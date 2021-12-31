Batch of 2022: From Shanaya Kapoor to Zahan Kapoor, here are top 5 debuts to look forward to

In the Hindi film industry, a new year brings with it fresh faces and new talents with a plethora of potential that promises to entertain the audience. And as we begin 2022, we bring to you five of the most highly anticipated debuts of this year who are likely to set our screens on fire with their presence.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor will be beginning her Bollywood journey with a film produced by Karan Johar. While the film is not officially announced yet, reports suggest that she will be debuting in a love triangle film directed by Shashank Khaitan. Prior to this, Kapoor assisted director Sharan Sharma on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also headlined a couple of commercials.

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

Zahan Kapoor

Yet another star kid from the illustrious Kapoor clan to join the Bollywood bandwagon is Zahan Kapoor. Apart from being late superstar Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, he has filmmaker Ramesh Sippy as his grandfather on the maternal side. The young actor, born to ad filmmaker and actor Kunal Kapoor, will be making his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s directorial Faraaz, an action thriller depicting the 2016 terrorist attack in Bangladesh.

Zahan Kapoor

Khushali Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar and singer Tulsi Kumar’s sister Khushali Kumar will kick-start her journey as an actor with two projects, Dhokha Around D Corner, a suspense thriller, and a human drama titled Dedh Bigha Zameen co-starring Pratik Gandhi. Earlier, she has starred in music videos. A fashion design graduate, her designs have been worn by Shakira, Lean Rimes and Spice Girl Melanie C. She also has designed outfits for models in Justin Bieber’s music video, Wait For A Minute, in 2013.

Khushali Kumar (Photo: Instagram/khushalikumar)

Manushi Chhillar

In 2017, Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World. It opened up a lot of doors for her as she was signed up by big brands and a leading talent agency in the country. And now, she is making her debut in Akshay Kumar starrer historical action drama, Prithviraj, where she will be seen playing Sanyogita. Speculations are that she will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in a comedy film titled The Great Indian Family.

Manushi Chhillar (Photo: Instagram/manushi_chhillar)

Namashi Chakraborty

Born to actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, Namashi Chakraborty will be making his acting debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy. The film will see him sharing screen space with his father who has a cameo appearance in it. Earlier, he was an assistant director on the sets of his brother Mimoh Chakraborty’s 2015 film Ishqedarriyaan, and featured in brother Ushmey Chakraborty’s short film. The 29-year-old also critiqued films for nine years.

Namashi Chakraborty