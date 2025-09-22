‘It’s important to help each other’s kids': Bobby Deol is convinced Shah Rukh Khan will be there for his sons too

Actor Bobby Deol, who has starred in Aryan Khan's debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has praised him and his father Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with News18, Bobby shared that both he and Shah Rukh knows the importance "to help and support each other’s kids in whichever manner we can." Shah Rukh Khan and Bobby Deol during the preview launch of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.(PTI)

Bobby Deol praises Shah Rukh Khan

Bobby Deol shared that he is positive Shah Rukh will be there for his sons--Aryaman and Dharam. “He didn’t need to tell me that, but woh toh uska badaappan hai (that is his large heart). When someone like him gives you so much importance and love, it really feels good. He feels those feelings towards me more so because I’m a part of his son’s first-ever show. Both of us know how important it is to be there for our kids," he added.

Bobby lauds Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan

“Shah Rukh and I started our careers at the same time. I’m lucky to have known him in my life and his son, who I love so much. I’ve a lot of respect for Aryan as a director and human being. It feels really nice to know that family. We also know that it’s important to help and support each other’s kids in whichever manner we can," he added.

Bobby called Shah Rukh "a humble man, who’s very sure of himself". He added that the actor "doesn’t need the acknowledgement of the world for that", adding, "that’s exactly how Aryan is."

About Bobby and Aryan's recent project

Bobby and Aryan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood starred Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. This seven-episode series is written and directed by Aryan.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It released on Netflix on September 18. The show follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.