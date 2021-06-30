Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Broken But Beautiful 3 director Priyanka Ghose reveals she 'had no idea' of Sidharth Shukla's previous work

Priyanka Ghose, who directed Broken But Beautiful 3, has said that she had no idea about Sidharth Shukla's previous work. She added that she was aware of him being 'very popular'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Actor Sidharth Shukla made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3.

Broken But Beautiful 3 director Priyanka Ghose has said that when she came on board the project she had no idea about what actor Sidharth Shukla had previously done. She knew that 'he was very popular', though. Priyanka also revealed that she 'purposely refrained from looking' at his work as she 'did not want to be tainted' with the memory of the roles he'd done before.

The ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful 3 released on May 29 and the new season marked the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. The winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth played the role of Agastya, a heartbroken aspiring director. He was featured opposite Sonia Rathee.

Speaking with Times Now, Priyanka Ghose said, "I wanted to start with a clean slate. Sometimes it is tough to judge an actor based on the content. It is just not the actor but the director, script and everything. I wanted to stay away from seeing his previous work and of course, I knew he was very popular. When I was offered the project, I was already told that they want Sidharth to play Agastya."

"When I came on board I had heard of him but had no idea of his previous work. I purposely refrained from looking at any of his previous work, the minute I knew I would be working with him. I did not want to be tainted with the kind of roles he has played before or the kind of performance he has given before. I was working with a star. The expectations were high," she added.

Also Read | RIP Raj Kaushal: Celebrities mourn the gentle soul

The web series follows the story of Agastya and Rumi Desai, essayed by Sonia, two people from different backgrounds, who fall in love. Rumi is a rich girl from South Bombay whose path crosses with Agastya, as they collaborate on a play.

The first two seasons starred Vikrant Massey as Veer Shekhawat while Harleen Sethi appeared as Sameera Joshi, his love interest.

