RIP Raj Kaushal: Celebrities mourn the gentle soul

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and husband of actor Mandira Bedi, passed away yesterday morning due to a cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old’s demise shocked the entertainment fraternity, including many of their friends. Kaushal had produced and directed a few films and had directed over 800 commercials. Actors Ronit Bose Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Ashish Choudhary, Samir Soni, Huma Quereshi among others attended the final procession and consoled the grieiving Bedi.

Filmmaker Onir’s recalls his My Brother… Nikhil (2005) producer and says it’s a year of grief. “Will always remember him with gratitude for having supported my debut as a filmmaker. My heartfelt condolences to Mandira and children. For me, the most special memory that will stay beyond my life is our association for making MBN.. we joined hands to make a film that no one dared to support and he did it with a smile and not apprehension.”

Close friend Rohit Bose Roy calls his death, “shocking, sad and unbelievable”. He’s shooting and couldn’t go to meet the family and adds, “He was one of my closest friends. He was always smiling, full of life and vibrant. I have never heard him say bad things about anybody. You will never meet anybody who has a negative thing to say about Raj. I won’t be able to see him ever again. It is very heartbreaking.”

Dino Morea, who attended the final rites, says everyone is in shock. Calling Kaushal, young and always jovial, he adds that “life is so uncertain. These are the moments which make us rethink our lives. Every time we met, we had great conversations about life and cinema. I’ll never forget him directing me in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), how he made me feel and the experiences we had through the shooting. I was supposed to meet him last week but I couldn’t and now I wish I had. Today, Mandira was very distraught. I felt terrible just looking at her in that state.”

Minissha Lamba, who worked with Kaushal in Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), remembers his energy, soft-spoken nature, twinkling eyes, reassuring smile and the conversations he could hold on various topics. She says, “Shooting with him was a time of great learning. Even though we hadn’t been in touch, I can imagine the positive impact he would have on the people whose lives he touched on a daily basis.”

Angad Bedi, who dined with the actor last Sunday, wrote “Looks like the universe chose us to be with you at your last supper my friend,” in an Instagram post. He added, “It was a pleasure to have worked with you and also spent time in your lovely company. I would like to remember you as a man who helped everyone who needed you. Always there for your family and friends spreading your infectious smile. so long my friend... you left us with only happy memories!! stay strong mandira🙏 vir and tara.. your dad was a good man rip.”

Inputs from Titas Chowdhury