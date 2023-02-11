Busy Wednesday schedule kept Jenna Ortega from returning to You Season 4

Wednesday lead actor Jenna Ortega was slated to make a return to Netflix's You Season 4 but her busy schedule on the supernatural school series did not allow her to make a reappearance alongside Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. The showrunner of You, Sera Gamble, shared that they wanted Jenna's character to return but they heard she was on another show. (Also read: Scream VI trailer: Ghostface follows Jenna Ortega and the gang to New York City in this slasher film. Watch)

In the second season of the popular psychological thriller, Jenna played Ellie, the teenage neighbour who befriends Joe when he moves to California from New York. Her character was one of the few closest to Joe who survives the series and in Season 3 is mentioned as someone Joe remains in contact with.

When it came time to bring Ellie for Season 4, the actor's role as a lead on Wednesday did not allow her to return. In an interview, showrunner Sera told IndieWire, “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show'. It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.” The door seems open for her character to come back in the future.

In 2019, Jenna had told Teen Vogue what she had hoped would happen with her character. “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society. [Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him,” she had said.

Jenna will also be seen in the upcoming horror film Scream VI in March. The second season of Wednesday was announced in January. Wednesday, which premiered in November 2022, has become a breakout hit for Netflix. It is the second most popular English-language series on Netflix with more than 400 million hours in one week. The spin-off series about the Addams family has also crossed 1.02 billion total hours viewed in just three weeks since its debut, with over 150 million households streaming the show.

