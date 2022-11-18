CAT trailer: Randeep Hooda turns into police informant to bust a drug nexus in Punjab. Watch

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to star as a police informant in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller CAT. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the trailer of the film released on Friday. It promises an action-packed tale that is set in Punjab and focuses on a brother’s love and espionage. Also read: Randeep Hooda to play Veer Savarkar in biopic

In the trailer, Randeep Hooda appears as Gurnam Singh who was once a police informant. He is compelled to revive his job after years of donning a new identity and moving ahead in life. In order to save his brother, he lands himself into the underbelly of crime, politics, corruption to bust a thriving drug cartel in Punjab.

Besides Randeep, CAT also has Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal amongst others. It is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment. It will be available in Punjabi, Hindi and English, and is slated to release on 9th December.

Talking about the film, Randeep Hooda said in a statement, “Gurnaam Singh is fierce yet calm, he is strong yet fragile and while you will find a familiarity with this character, you will not be able to guess his next move. I am thoroughly excited with CAT and that Balli (Balwinder Singh Janjua) has brought authenticity and genuineness to each and every scene.”

“CAT is a very unique story and I am glad we could collaborate with Netflix to bring this story to life. As a writer and director, I will define CAT as a story of relationships - be it family, friendship or deceit! It's a story set in Punjab and explores two timelines as well as the underbelly and its complexities through well defined characters. We’ve shot in over 80 locations across Punjab to bring authenticity and flavour to the fore. Working on CAT has been a rewarding journey and I can't wait for the audience to experience it,” added creator Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Randeep was last seen in Inspector Avinash. He has Unfair & Lovely and Swatantra Veer Savarkar in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.