Christopher Green: Magen Fieramusca's ex-BF in focus as ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ streams on Netflix

The lives of Heidi Broussard and her killer Magen Fieramusca are in focus after the release of Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard on Netflix on April 17. The crime drama reconstructs one of America’s most unsettling cases involving a newborn theft and murder.

Magen Fieramusca's ex-BF in focus as ‘Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard’ streams on Netflix (Courtesy of Humble Police, Facebook)

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The role of Magen’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Green, in her life, is also being discussed after the show’s release.

Magen meticulously constructed a false pregnancy over several months, killing Heidi and stealing her daughter, Margot Carey, who was then just a couple of weeks old.

What we know about Christopher Green

Christopher told authorities that Magen had said she was pregnant with his child around the time he ended their relationship in March 2019. The two separated, but Magen continued to live in Christopher’s home in Houston during her fake pregnancy.

Christopher told cops that he saw Magen’s stomach grow, but never saw her bare pregnant belly.

Read More | Heidi Broussard husband: Was Magen Fieramusca's victim married? What to know as Stolen Baby streams on Netflix

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{{^usCountry}} After Magen killed Heidi, she allegedly presented Margot, Heidi’s baby, to Christopher as her own, per Fox 7. Before Megen was arrested, they questioned Christopher about Heidi and Margot, who were then missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Magen killed Heidi, she allegedly presented Margot, Heidi’s baby, to Christopher as her own, per Fox 7. Before Megen was arrested, they questioned Christopher about Heidi and Margot, who were then missing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Christopher was shown a photo of the baby, he told authorities that Magen had just brought the child home and claimed it was hers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Christopher was shown a photo of the baby, he told authorities that Magen had just brought the child home and claimed it was hers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “That’s the baby at my house,” Green told police, per an affidavit obtained by WLFI. Heidi Broussard’s murder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That’s the baby at my house,” Green told police, per an affidavit obtained by WLFI. Heidi Broussard’s murder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Heidi, a 33-year-old woman, was last seen alive on December 12, 2019, when she dropped her eldest child at school in Austin, Texas, with her newborn daughter Margot in tow. When she did not return home to her partner Shane Carey, police launched a manhunt for her and her infant. The case took a shocking turn when authorities began focusing on a neighbor’s account: before vanishing, Heidi was seen getting into a car belonging to her long-distance friend, Magen, from Houston. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heidi, a 33-year-old woman, was last seen alive on December 12, 2019, when she dropped her eldest child at school in Austin, Texas, with her newborn daughter Margot in tow. When she did not return home to her partner Shane Carey, police launched a manhunt for her and her infant. The case took a shocking turn when authorities began focusing on a neighbor’s account: before vanishing, Heidi was seen getting into a car belonging to her long-distance friend, Magen, from Houston. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said that Magen had claimed she was pregnant too, at the same time as Heidi. However, Magen’s pregnancy was fake.

Magen drove from Houston to Austin, claiming she wanted to support her friend when she gave birth and during recovery, when it was actually a calculated scene to acquire Heidi’s baby.

Read More | Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard: Where is slain mom's family now? What to know as crime drama streams

Magen strangled Heidi to death using a combination of a dog leash and her bare hands. Her motive was to steal the infant and raise her as her own child.

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Investigators later found Heidi’s body in the trunk of Magen’s car. Margot was found safe inside the Houston home. The child was reunited with her father and family. Police found out that Heidi had been killed just days after she gave birth.

Magen was arrested shortly after Heidi’s body was discovered, and originally charged with capital murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She accepted a plea deal in January 2023, reducing the murder charge to first-degree but waiving her right to appeal.

On February 2, 2023, Magen was sentenced to 55 years in prison with the possibility of parole She is now serving her sentence at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2047, according to inmate records, but could remain in prison until December 2074.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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