Court Kacheri on OTT: Here’s why TVF’s new series is a must-watch

Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma’s upcoming legal drama Court Kacheri is inching closer to its release date. TVF’s latest offering is expected to continue its legacy with gripping narratives and characters. Court Kacheri

Ahead of its premiere on August 13 on Sony LIV (also via OTTplay Premium), here are some reasons why it makes a great pick for this week.

5 reasons to watch Court Kacheri

TVF Series

Court Kacheri is TVF’s new series, and fans are already excited that it will mirror the success of its previous web series. If you’re a fan of The Viral Fever (TVF)’s previous works in Aspirants, Pitchers, Tripling, and more, Court Kacheri seems promising as its signature style. So get ready to experience another power-packed series with TVF’s ability to bring out the best.

Solid Cast

Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma headline TVF’s new series as the leading father-son duo. They essay the role of lawyers Harish Mathur and Param Mathur. Not just the main cast, Court Kacheri has a talented supporting cast with actors like Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bhardwaj, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale, Bhushan Vikas, and others.

Legal drama

Court Kacheri is more than just a simple legal drama. The plot centers around various social themes and a father-son relationship as they navigate their personal and professional lives. From court hearings to prolonged justice battles, Court Kacheri takes you inside a fictional setting with some relatable cases that highlight our society’s stereotypes.

Father-son relationship

TVF’s Court Kacheri explores a dynamic father-son duo. While the father is a renowned and established advocate, his son struggles with inner conflicts as he decides to carry the legacy forward or choose his own path. Each character has its own depth and emotional arc that will keep you hooked.

Blend of humour and drama

Court Kacheri is a compelling blend of humour and drama. While you will experience some intense arguments inside the court, the show also blends satire to widen its approach. From witty dialogues to nuanced characters, the series is expected to be a lighthearted watch with dramatic scenes.