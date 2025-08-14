Court Kacheri out on OTT: Watch 5 other series with motivational narratives

Court Kacheri is streaming on SonyLIV and you can also watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is another fine example of how inner desires get ruined over maintaining parents' legacy. The series is the story of Param Mathur (Ashish Verma), who does not like his father, seasoned advocate, Harish Mathur (Pavan Malhotra) as he pressures him to practice law like his father. But Param wants to do something else, which he is not sure of. Only thing he knows that he does not liked to be called ‘Harish’s son.' The TVF series, through a courtroom drama narrative, reveals the sad truth behind local justice also follows generational conflicts and father's legacy vs son's personal desires. Court Kacheri

If you liked Court Kacheri and want more motivational narratives to uplift your inner soul, then watch these 5 series on OTTplay Premium!

5 series with motivational narratives

Almost every TVF series gives us a life lesson through its narrative and Tripling is one of them. It is the story of three siblings, Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, who embark on a road trip together. Their parents' decision to separate becomes the central part for their journey, which forces them to confront their own problems and reconnect with each other. This road trip becomes a vehicle for self-reflection and a deeper understanding of their family bond.

Another TVF series, Cubicles, shows the portrayal of life through the story of an IT company's cubicles. Piyush Prajapati, played by Abhishek Chauhan, deals with the corporate life, friendships, while maintaining his work-life balance, is relatable to everyday life struggle. This series focuses on one's ambition and the daily struggles of young professionals in a competitive environment. The series also stars Megha Asthana, Sunaina Chauhan, and others.

Four Years Later is a relationship drama series. It is the story of a newlywed Indian couple, Sridevi and Yash. They had to live separately when Yash went to Australia for a medical traineeship. When Sridevi finally joined Yash in Australia, their relationship faces significant changes, leading Sridevi having a voice for her own. She also went against the typical behaviors of her in-laws, whicb ultimately led her to pursue her own dreams.

Gullak showcases the relatable struggles of the Mishra family. Like every middle-calss household, Mishra family also faces struggles but find joy within it. Each episode delves deep into a problem facing the middle class, often resolved by the end of the episode, highlighting family dynamics and their unique ways of dealing with life's challenges. The series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and others.

Pitchers follows the story of four friends who set to pursue their dream of starting a company after quitting their jobs. The series motivates the audience through the characters' challenges and realities as they face difficulties in the startup world but also inspire by showcasing lessons they learn along the way. This TVF series stars Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Anurabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan in lead roles.