Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-hwa gets married, see first pictures

Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-hwa got married in a private ceremony on October 27. Now, as per a report by Soompi, the actor's agency IOK Company has shared some beautiful pictures from the ceremony that gave a glimpse of her look for the special day. (Also read: Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-hwa announces marriage to non-celebrity partner, wedding will take place this month)

Cha Chung-hwa's wedding pictures

Actor Cha Chung-hwa's first pictures of her private wedding has been unveiled by her agency.

The identity of her non-celebrity groom has not been revealed. Yet, as per a report by Soompi, the actor's agency has shared a couple of pictures of Cha Chung in her stunning wedding gown that have now gone viral on social media. In the first picture, the actor is seen smiling with a close-up on her face. She chose a radiant white lace gown for the occasion. She completed the look with a pair of flower-shaped earrings and a messy knot for her hair. Another picture showed her in a different white gown. A third picture finally revealed the full wedding gown, complete with the long veil. The actor sat on a chair and looked beautiful.

More details

Earlier, Cha Chung-hwa's agency IOK Company had released an official statement, according to Soompi, which read, "Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on October 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him."

Cha Chung-hwa is known for her work in several films such as Harmony (2010), As One (2012), How to Use Guys with Secret Tips (2013), Revivre (2014), Don't Forget Me and Train to Busan (2016), Pawn (2020) and Birth (2022).

The actor has also been part of several television series including Shopping King Louie (2016), Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2017), The Ghost Detective (2018), Hotel del Luna (2019), Crash Landing on You (2019–20), Itaewon Class (2020), Mr Queen (2020–21), Hospital Playlist Season 2 and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Dr Park's Clinic (2022) and Kokdu: Season of Deity and See You in My 19th Life (2023).

