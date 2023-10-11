Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-hwa announces marriage to non-celebrity partner, wedding will take place this month

Actor Cha Chung-hwa, known for her role in Crash Landing on You, has announced her marriage. As reported by Soompi, her agency shared a statement revealing the date. According to the report, she will tie the knot with a non-celebrity. (Also Read | Shim Hyung Tak, Hirai Saya hold second wedding ceremony in Seoul, share pics) Cha Chung-hwa will get married soon.

About Cha Chung-hwa's wedding

Citing her agency IOK Company, Soompi reported, “Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him.” The wedding will be a private affair.

Cha Chung-hwa's films

Cha Chung-hwa has starred in several films such as Harmony (2010), As One (2012), How to Use Guys with Secret Tips (2013), Revivre (2014), Don't Forget Me and Train to Busan (2016), Pawn (2020) and Birth (2022).

Cha Chung-hwa's television series

She has been part of several television series including Shopping King Louie (2016), Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2017), The Ghost Detective (2018), Hotel del Luna (2019), Crash Landing on You (2019–20), Itaewon Class (2020), Mr Queen (2020–21), Hospital Playlist Season 2 and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Dr Park's Clinic (2022) and Kokdu: Season of Deity and See You in My 19th Life (2023).

Chung-hwa on being a part of Crash Landing on You

In 2021, Cha Chung-hwa spoke to Korea JoongAng Daily about being a part of Crash Landing on You. She had said, "It was such an honour to be part of that cast. It was my first time learning to speak with a North Korean accent, and I was so happy that I was learning something new while doing a job that I love."

Chung-hwa on journey as an actor

Talking about her journey as an actor she had said, "It still doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. I immediately debuted after I graduated, but back then I wondered if I’d chosen the wrong path. So I took a detour and tried other jobs. I wanted to work for a company and there was even a time when I was so career-driven and focused on getting a promotion. There aren't any promotions with acting. I tried working for an advertising company that I interned at, but it didn’t suit me. So I came back to acting. I started working seriously as an actor after I turned 30."

