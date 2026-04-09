Dan Levy looks devastated when asked about Schitt's Creek sequel after Catherine O'Hara's death; internet understands it

On a recent episode of CBS’s show Sunday Morning, Dan Levy revisited the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek sequel. At one point in the interview, he burst into tears as he imagined the possibility of making it without Catherine O’Hara. He said that it was something he thought of at one time, but he doesn’t think it can be made now.

Dan Levy bursts into tears over Catherine O’Hara

Dan Levy is the creator of Schitt's Creek, which starred him along with Catherine O'Hara.

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The interviewer asked Dan, “Fans all the time ask if there’s any chance you think there’ll ever be a sequel.” He replied, “No, not now. No. You can’t,” already looking emotional. When he was asked, “You think there might have been otherwise?” he burst into tears while saying, “Yeah, I was thinking about it. Yeah. It’s tough. I didn’t think that I would…I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction.” When the interviewer pressed on and asked him what he was feeling, he replied, “Just a lot of memories. A lot of memories with…with Catherine. It’s what you have to hold on to is the memories of it all. And an incredible clip reel. Listen, for someone who was not on the internet, she knew how to meme.” For the unversed, Schitt’s Creek is created by Dan and his father, Eugene Levy.

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to Dan Levy’s reaction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to Dan Levy’s reaction {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The internet could relate to Dan mourning Catherine even months after her death. One commented on YouTube, “I feel you Dan. I started getting emotional when you went in the shop. Schitt's creek should stay as a single iteration. No sequel.” Another wrote, “We are all so sad to have lost Catherine. She was a wonderful person and Dan is right. One couldn’t do it without her.” One fan even commented, “It's amazing to me that every single person who worked w her are just devastated. She was a treasure and seemingly had no enemies in this world!” Another agreed, “It was such a beautiful show, it had me laughing in every episode. I also wanted a sequel but without Catherine it would never be the same.” Catherine O’Hara’s death left many in shock {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet could relate to Dan mourning Catherine even months after her death. One commented on YouTube, “I feel you Dan. I started getting emotional when you went in the shop. Schitt's creek should stay as a single iteration. No sequel.” Another wrote, “We are all so sad to have lost Catherine. She was a wonderful person and Dan is right. One couldn’t do it without her.” One fan even commented, “It's amazing to me that every single person who worked w her are just devastated. She was a treasure and seemingly had no enemies in this world!” Another agreed, “It was such a beautiful show, it had me laughing in every episode. I also wanted a sequel but without Catherine it would never be the same.” Catherine O’Hara’s death left many in shock {{/usCountry}}

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Catherine died at the age of 71 on January 30 from pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer identified as the underlying cause. After her death, Dan wrote on Instagram, “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years. Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family.”

Schitt’s Creek had six seasons and over 80 episodes, airing from 2015 to 2020. Dan initially considered the possibility of making a feature film after the finale, but has now abandoned it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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