Desi Bling's Satish Sanpal and Tabinda's assets frozen by UAE agency amid money laundering probe: Report

When Desi Bling premiered on Netflix, the one couple that stood out and came to define the show's blend of cringe-worthy moments and extravagant luxury was Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal. Who can forget Tabinda proudly declaring, “I already own 40 kg of gold. Satish loves buying gold. Every Dhanteras, he gives me around 3 kg of gold,” on the show? However, recent report in NDTV suggests that all may not be well in their luxurious paradise, as the UAE's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the country's anti-money laundering agency, has reportedly ordered a temporary freeze on their assets.

Satish Sanpal's assets frozen

Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal recently appeared on reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

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On July 13, the UAE's Financial Intelligence Unit ordered a temporary freeze on the assets of Satish Sanpal, his wife Tabinda, and companies linked to the couple. The order directed banks, financial institutions and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) across the UAE to freeze the couple's financial accounts and digital wallets. A source told the publication that the order is in place for 30 days, after which the FIU can seek an extension if required.

The notice accessed by the website states, “Pursuant to Paragraph (2) of Article (5) of Decretal Federal Law No. (10) of 2025 On Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation you are requested immediately to freeze any funds or accounts or deposits or investments and deny access to the safe deposit boxes, and stop any financial transfers or withdrawals and inform us of any credit facilities, belonging to the below mentioned names.”

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{{^usCountry}} The notice also asked Satish to submit documents establishing the legitimacy of the transactions and the lawful source of the funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice also asked Satish to submit documents establishing the legitimacy of the transactions and the lawful source of the funds. {{/usCountry}}

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Questions over Satish Sanpal's nationality

The notice also mentions Sanpal's nationality as Vanuatu. The publication further reported, citing sources, that Sanpal also currently holds an Indian passport.

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Satish Sanpal's counsel, advocate Kaushal Jeet Kait, said that since no investigative, enforcement or any other authority has officially published information regarding the matter, it should first be investigated. However, he chose not to comment on questions surrounding Sanpal's nationality.

As per the report, Satish Sanpal has nine criminal cases registered against him in Madhya Pradesh, and a Look Out Circular was issued against him in 2022. However, he has not been convicted in any of the cases filed against him. His counsel told the website, “The cases against my client were registered after 2022. He has not travelled to India since 2020. There is no material evidence against him in these cases. In one of the matters, the co-accused have already been acquitted.”