Divya Agarwal says boyfriend Varun Sood found her ‘arrogant’ on Bigg Boss OTT, asked her ‘what was wrong with you?’

Divya Agarwal, who became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday, said that she came across as a ‘little intimidating’ on the show and added that it was by design. She has previously been a part of reality shows such as Splitsvilla and Ace of Space.

In an interview, Divya said that her friends, family members and even her boyfriend Varun Sood found her to be ‘arrogant’ on Bigg Boss OTT. She said that she wanted to come across as ‘strong’ in the competition.

Talking to News18, Divya said, “In every show that I had been a part of before Bigg Boss, I had made a lot of friends. All strong players were my friends already. In fact, I found Varun on a reality show. It happened for the first time when I had no friends on a show. I think somewhere I was also at fault.”

“I came across a little intimidating at the beginning and I did it purposely because I thought they were my competitors. I went on a little arrogant side that ‘Excuse me! I have done shows!’ So, when I came out all my family members, friends and Varun told me, ‘You were so arrogant. What was wrong with you?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing was wrong with me. It was a competition.’ I had to show them that I was stronger than them and I think I have done that job pretty well,” she added.

For the majority of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya played solo. While she did not have a connection at first, she paired up with Zeeshan Khan in the first week, after he ditched his existing connection, Urfi Javed. However, he was evicted from the show for his violent behaviour. Divya beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty to win the Bigg Boss OTT trophy on Saturday.