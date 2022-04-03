Dr Arora teaser: Imtiaz Ali brings new series about a ‘gupt rog visheshagya’

The first teaser for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's show Dr Arora is out. The show is set to premiere on SonyLIV and stars Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman. While Imtiaz Ali is the creator Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar are the directors behind the show. (Also read: Rocket Boys review: Jim Sarbh soars with an exceptional cast, SonyLiv finally delivers a great successor to Scam 1992)

The teaser shows multiple couples, men and women dealing with different sex issues. While a groom cannot ‘perform’ on his wedding night, a teen seems obsessed with pornography. These are all potential customers for Dr Arora, a sexologist. However, the video does not reveal his face.

"There is a new Dr arriving soon in town. Addressing some unspoken issues. This dramedy... is all set to stream soon on SonyLIV," a note from the streamer read. While introducing other primary characters of the series, the teaser chronicles the rise of Dr Arora and ends with the police searching for him.

Imtiaz has previously supported the show She on Netflix. Its second season will soon be out as well. The show did not get a positive review from Hindustan Times. “Perhaps She, more so than even Love Aaj Kal, will finally alert audiences to the fact that we give Imtiaz Ali more credit than he honestly deserves. Ali, generously speaking, has made two-and-a-half good films in his career,” it read. In She, Aaditi Pohankar played a constable in the Mumbai police who is deputised to go undercover as a sex worker, to gather intelligence about a high-profile drug smuggler.

Imtiaz has been the director behind movies such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal (first and second).

Sony Liv, meanwhile, has previously delivered hits such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Rocket Boys.

