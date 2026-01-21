Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree 1st Indian series to become Netflix’s most watched non-English show; beats Jujutsu Kaisen

Regardless, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has also beaten popular shows like Jujutsu Kaisen S3 (2.8 million views), Alpha Males (2.6 million views), and The Queen of Flow (2.5 million views). There is no other Indian show in the top 10.

The list of the top shows and films on Netflix on Tudum, the streamer’s data arm, shows Taskaree, created by Neeraj Pandey , is at number 1 in the list of non-English shows this week (Jan 12-18). According to Tudum, Taskaree has registered 5.4 million views in the period, comfortably beating Korean rom-com Can This Love Be Translated?, which is in second place with 4 million views. It is important to note that Can This Love Be Translated " was only released on January 16, which means it amassed 4 million views in just 3 days, as opposed to all 7 days for Taskaree.

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web has breached a castle that even the most successful Indian shows from Netflix - such as Sacred Games and Heeramandi - had failed to. It has become the number 1 non-English show on the platform globally, the first Indian series to do so.

Emraan Hashmi and Neeraj Pandey react Speaking on the global love for the show, Emraan Hashmi said, "Taskaree is a story we made with sincerity and a lot of respect for the officers who work relentlessly at our airports, and that lens fascinated all of us while making the show. Witnessing the series become the first Indian title to reach #1 on Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 list is incredibly gratifying. It took a committed team to bring this world to screen, and I’m grateful to the viewers who are responding so thoughtfully to it. Moments like these remind us that stories rooted in honesty tend to travel far."

Creator Neeraj Pandey added, "Taskaree becoming the first Indian series to reach the no. 1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV list is a significant moment, not just for the show but for Indian storytelling at large. It underlines the fact that unique stories rooted in our realities and set in spaces rarely explored, can find resonance far beyond India when told with clarity and intent. Netflix gave the story the wings to travel, and the overwhelming response reaffirms our belief in the power of the narrative we chose to tell."

Created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web stars Emraan Hashmi, with Zoya Afroz, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha. The series tells the story of customs officers in Mumbai, who take on the task of bringing down a global smuggling syndicate.