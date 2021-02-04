Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations: 'I Googled it twice to be sure'
web series

Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations: 'I Googled it twice to be sure'

Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)

On Wednesday, Netflix's Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globe awards -- one for best comedy or musical series, and another for lead actor Lily Collins. The recognition came as a surprise, especially because the show received only mediocre reviews, and was largely considered to be vapid entertainment.

The surprise was echoed by one of its writers, Deborah Copaken, who wrote a piece for the Guardian saying that the completely snubbed show I May Destroy You may have been the more deserving candidate.

Deborah said that her mother told her about the nominations. "I’m a writer on the show. I tried to avoid reading its criticism, but I don’t live under a rock. It never occurred to me that our show would be nominated," she wrote. She googled it twice 'to be sure'.

Implying that race might have had something to do with Emily in Paris being recognised, and I May Destroy You being ignored, she continued, "Now, am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated? Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one. But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over (Michaela) Coel’s snub. That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything."

Lily Collins, however, said that she was ecstatic at the nominations. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm just so proud that this show was nominated. It's my first producing credit so I feel really excited to be a part of something that is acknowledged in that way, as well as playing a character that provided people with so many laughs and smiles during this really trying time for the world."

Also read: Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

Emily in Paris follows Lily's character, 'a driven 20-something American from Chicago, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity'. It has a 63% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lily collins golden globes

Related Stories

hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP