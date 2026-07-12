Farah Khan blasts Akanksha Choudhary over threat to ruin Shreya Kalra's career on Lock Upp 2: ‘Who are you?’

On the judgment day of Lock Upp 2, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh schooled the inmates for their behaviour. The hosts addressed the big showdown between Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra on the show. While they called out Shreya for fighting with almost all the inmates, the hosts were especially upset with the comments Akanksha made in retaliation.

Farah Khan schooled Akanksha

Farah Khan schooled Akansha Choudhary on Lock Upp 2.

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Farah especially slammed one of Akanksha's comments, where she threatened to destroy Shreya's career. Calling out her behaviour, Farah asked Riteish, "Riteish you know me for 34 years, I have worked with everyone, have made big films, I have launched quite a few big stars, but have you heard me saying this in my life that I can make or ruin anyone's career?" Farah then spoke to Akanksha directly and asked her, "Who are you to ruin everyone's career? You said that you have ruined the career of the girl who fought with you in previous show. I want to tell you that you can ruin only your career."

For the unversed, Farah was referring to Akanksha's fight with fellow contestant Deeksha Pawar in the reality show Splitsvilla X6, in which Akanksha had participated.

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{{^usCountry}} Akanksha explained herself and said, "That girl who hit me in that show, usko itana troll...(she got trolled)." Shreya then quipped, "She got trapped in her own lie. She was creating negative PR against her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha explained herself and said, "That girl who hit me in that show, usko itana troll...(she got trolled)." Shreya then quipped, "She got trapped in her own lie. She was creating negative PR against her." {{/usCountry}}

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After this, the hosts asked Akanksha to go to the punishment jail, following which she was locked inside it.

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About Lock Upp

The show's latest episode also saw Govinda appearing on the show. He came to bail out his wife and contestant Sunita Ahuja. Sunita was terminated from the show due to her health issues.

Sunita told the hosts, “My health is not good because my diabetes is not in control. I am having tension, also because I am going through menopause. I have pain and some difficulty in breathing also. That is why I have been telling again and again that I want to go.”

However, while speaking to the hosts, Govinda joked about how his friends would send him reels of Sunita where she was abusing inside the house. “No problem, jhela hai (I have been through this),” he said.

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Sunita also spoke about the tension between the couple and how she gained perspective while being on the show. “Whatever it is in the family, set and done, ghar pe hi rakho (keep it within the house).”

Govinda added that he will always love the people he is with and that, by the grace of the Almighty, they won't have to face any more hardships.