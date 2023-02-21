Farzi: Zakir Hussain had no clue about story when he shot, says 'I only interacted with Vijay Sethupathi'

Zakir Hussain, who plays the role of a minister in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's latest web series Farzi, has said that did not know the story of the web show when he was working on it. Zakir's character is a corrupt minister who often gets arm-twisted by Vijay Sethupathi's character Michael in the hope of better image and positioning against the opposition. Prior to Farzi, Zakir was seen in Mission Majnu and appeared in the Zee5 series Duranga. (Also read| Vijay Sethupathi doesn't believe in diets: 'If I don't eat tasty food...')

Farzi is an eight-part web show on Prime Video that stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Vijay, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora and Raashi Khanna.

Talking about the wide appreciation that the film has received, Zakir Hussain told DNA, “I was so surprised by the response and the compliments. When I did it, I didn’t know the story. I only interacted with Vijay Sethupathi in the series so I felt it was about corruption and fake notes. I never imagined it would be so well received. Now, it feels very nice.”

He further talked about his character featuring in many memes around Farzi and said that he did not have any idea about that either, and the director duo told him about it. "I had no idea where to watch them even when cast members forwarded me some. This is good though that you get the public’s reaction so quickly nowadays. Here, the show or film releases and there you start getting reactions. You take years to make something but the reactions come in two minutes. This is the advantage of technology in today’s times,” he added.

Director DK earlier told PTI about casting Vijay Sethupathi: “We saw him in Chennai while shooting for The Family Man 2, Manoj (Bajpayee) wanted to meet Vijay and they both were meeting. When he was there, we all ran and sat in the room, then it was love at first sight. So, we adapted the character to him before even meeting him and then went and told him about the character."

