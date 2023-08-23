Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original, adapted from Humsafar writer's novel

Fans of Humsafar are sure to get elated by the news of their favourite show's leads reuniting for yet another series. A Variety report suggests Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will star together in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original. The series is adapted from the 2013 Urdu novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq, the author of the novel Humsafar, from which Fawad and Mahira's show has been adapted. (Also Read: When Pakistani actor Omer Shahzad revealed Fawad Khan replaced him in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

What's the series about?

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will reunite for a Netflix show

The show revolves around a Harvard law student Sikandar, “who witnesses a life-altering incident,” and a talented artist Liza, who has a “troubled past,” as per the report. The two meet in Italy.

The series also reunites Sanam Saeed with Fawad after their popular Zindagi show Barzakh. Others in the cast include Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil, World on Fire Season 2), Hamza Ali Abbasi (The Legend of Maula Jatt), Bilal Ashraf (Superstar), Maya Ali (Parey Hut Love), Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se), Hania Aamir (Parde Mein Rehne Do), Khushaal Khan (Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri), Nadia Jamil (Jo Bichar Gaye), Omair Rana (Pinjra) and Samina Ahmed (Ms. Marvel).

The show will be set across Italy, UK and Pakistan.

Fawad and Mahira

This series will reunite Fawad and Mahira in yet another adaptation of the author of Humsafar. Besides Humsafar, the two actors were also seen in Bilal Lashari's action film from last year, The Legend of Maula Jatt. It was an adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt. The Punjabi film, made on a budget of ₹45 crore, went on to make a total box office collection of ₹300 crore in its lifetime. This made it the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time. The film, however, never saw the light of the day in India.

Pakistan on Netflix

Besides this series, Netflix is also backing an Indian Original set in Pakistan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi will focus on three generations of courtesans in the Heeramandi neighbourhood of Lahore in pre-Independent India.

