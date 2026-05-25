'Stop setting terrible examples': Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer slams Tabinda Sanpal for normalising infidelity on Desi Bling

The reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, has been grabbing a lot of attention on social media lately. Whether it is because of the couples’ remarks or their luxurious lifestyle, the internet has been buzzing with reactions. Recently, one of the couples on the show, Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal, faced massive backlash online for “normalising infidelity” in marriage. Now, filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer has also criticised the couple for their remarks.

Lakshmi R Iyer slams Tabina Sanpal

Lakshmi R Iyer slams Satish Sanpal and Tabina Sanpal for glorifying infidelity.

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During one of the episodes of Desi Bling, Tabinda said, “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay, but if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”

Her comments sparked backlash on social media. One internet user wrote, “Wait, so now wives are normalising husbands having girlfriends?” Another commented, “So we are normalising this nonsense?”

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to social media, Lakshmi, who is best known for making films like Appa (2017) and First Second Chance (2022), slammed Tabinda for “normalising infidelity” and wrote, “Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she’s okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn’t repeated. Stop normalising this bullsh*t. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being ‘modern’ or ‘cool’. Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to social media, Lakshmi, who is best known for making films like Appa (2017) and First Second Chance (2022), slammed Tabinda for “normalising infidelity” and wrote, “Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she’s okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn’t repeated. Stop normalising this bullsh*t. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being ‘modern’ or ‘cool’. Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise.” {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also reacted to Lakshmi’s post and commented, “Yeah… apparently the man will fall in love if he meets the same woman.” A social media user added, “It’s disgusting to even think that women have normalised this.”

About Desi Bling

The Netflix show revolves around the glamorous lives of ultra-wealthy Indian expats, where lavish parties, luxury and personal drama dominate their world. The series features an ensemble cast including luxury tycoons and socialites Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and Janvee Gaur. Television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are also part of the show.

The show recently grabbed headlines after Karan proposed to Tejasswi on the reality show with a huge diamond ring. The couple, who have been dating for four years and are in a live-in relationship, are now engaged, a moment fans had long been waiting for. Their proposal videos and photos quickly went viral, with many fans gushing over the romantic moment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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