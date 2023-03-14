First look of Meryl Streep in Only Murders In The Building teaser: 'Oh my god, it’s me'

The teaser trailer for season three of Only Murders in the Building also reveals the first look at Meryl Streep's character. The Oscar winner was announced as part of the cast for the new season in January. She joins series regulars Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Nathan Lane, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan who have been a part of seasons one and two. (Also read: Meryl Streep joins season three of Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez shares video of surprise announcement)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The finale of season two had jumped forward in time to show the grand opening of Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) new Broadway play. Unfortunately, the star of the show Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) falls dead on stage. The teaser recaps the closing moments of the finale and then brings the story back to when the play is in rehearsal. Once again, the original trio of Martin, Selena Gomez, and Steve investigate a murder, this time of their leading man, Ben.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meryl plays one of the ensemble cast members of the play, and a scatterbrained actor, as she keeps forgetting her cues on the table read. The veteran actor laughs and says, "'Oh my god, it’s me," as everyone waits for her to say her lines. The teaser also hints that Meryl could be one of the suspects in Ben's murder.

The third season is still currently in production in New York City. Disney+ Hotstar has not yet announced a release date for the murder mystery. Actors Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris' Ashley Park have also joined the cast for the third season. Singer Sting, and actors Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine have also guest starred on the show. Last year, the series was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Martin and Steve were also nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only Murders in the Building is co-written and co-created by Steve and John Hoffman. Steven, Selena and Martin are also executive producers on the Emmy-nominated comedy. The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Season one premiered in August 2021, while the second season premiered in June 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON