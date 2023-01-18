Meryl Streep joins season three of Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez shares video of surprise announcement

Selena Gomez announced a new cast member joining season three of Only Murders In The Building in a fun and entertaining video on TikTok. On set with her cast mates Steve Martin, Martin Short and Andrea Martin, Selena pointed the video at Paul Rudd who was shown to be the season three murder victim last year. Revealing that filming was already underway, the video also showed that Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep was joining season three of Only Murders In The Building. In the video, Meryl surprises fans and shows up from behind the couch to ask the original trio of Steve, Martin and Selena if they need anything. (Also read: Selena Gomez rumoured to be ‘casually dating’ The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart)

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

While the funny video shows Meryl mingling with the season three cast, her involvement in the season has not yet been revealed as a guest or full-time role. The award-winning series features three residents, Charles (Steve), Oliver (Martin) and Mabel (Selena), of Upper West Side building Arconia, who end up solving murders in their New York City residence. Paul was already announced as cast member named Ben Glenroy at the end of the season two finale last year.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Meryl with the cast, Selena wrote, "Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human (sleeping symbol and cloud with sun emojis)." Emily In Paris star Lily Collins wrote, "Yesssssssss (red heart emojis)," while Selena's friend Nicola Peltz Beckham shared, "SO PROUD OF YOU!!! (red heart and crying emoji). A fan commented, "ONLY LEGENDS IN THE BUILDING." Most of the comments on her post were of fans being excited that Meryl was joining the upcoming season.

Meryl was last seen as the US president in the Netflix satirical film Don't Look Up (2021). She appeared in the television series Big Little Lies in 2019 alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. The three-time Emmy and Oscar winner will also be appearing in the Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations which also stars Indian actor Adarsh Gourav.

The comedy-drama, which is created by Steve and John Hoffman, first premiered in August 2021. The second season premiered in June 2022. The series airs in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON