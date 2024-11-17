Freedom At Midnight to The Day Of The Jackal: Everything fresh and binge-worthy on OTTplay this week

The day of royal confusion about what to exactly watch on streaming this Sunday is here. The endless scrolling through eternity and figuring out what to watch today is a battle we all fight almost every weekend; some late nights too. The Indian streaming space is flourishing and giving us some exciting content, and this week especially has been a very hefty platter with a lot of things. There is something for everyone. For the lovers of history, there is Freedom At Midnight, Son Pari Mrinal Kulkarni returns with a heartwarming story, a thriller set in the middle of the ocean, and of course, Eddie Redmayne to satisfy that hunger for assassin drama. (Also read: Coldplay returns to India after 8 years: Here's when and where band is performing in 2025) A still from Freedom at Midnight and The Day of the Jackal.

What is even more fascinating is that all of this is under a single roof on OTTplay Premium, and juggling through platforms is not even a problem anymore. So as you get ready for the binge marathon, we have these six recommendations for you to make your weekend much better than it already is.

Freedom at Midnight

Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Arif Zakaria, RJ Malishka, and Ira Dubey

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Streaming On: SonyLIV

One of the most prominent shows to have been released in the second half of the year, Freedom At Midnight has had all the attention ever since it was announced to be in the making. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show that stars Sidhant Gupta as former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru in the lead is about the struggle for independence and the religious and socio-political dynamics of the era. It looks closely at the partition that created two countries, India and Pakistan. The show is now out on SonyLIV with seven episodes in total.

Paithani

Cast: Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh, and Shivam Bhaargava

Director: Gajendra Vitthal Ahire

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Shows that talk about culture, legacy, and heritage are the most beautiful because beauty runs to all things treasured. When Godavari, a renowned handloom artist, and her daughter Kaveri set out on a quest, it isn't to save the world but to make theirs more beautiful. Kaveri wants to gift Godavari a treasured Paithani saree, a symbol of their rich cultural heritage. What happens on the journey is the show. You can watch all seven episodes now streaming on SonyLIV.

Magic of Shiri

Cast: Divyanka Tripathi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Namit Das.

Director: Birsa Dasgupta

Streaming On: JioCinema

Divyanka Tripathi is back with a heartwarming story, and you cannot miss this. She returns to the screen as Shiri Shroff, a homemaker who has put her dreams on the back burner to fulfill the wishes of her family. But when life throws a googly at her that needs to be hit and score a six, she decides to run behind the dream that she left midway and never looked back at. Soon she manages to get back, but not without roadblocks. Will Shiri succeed in her challenge? Watch Magic Of Shiri on JioCinema. The show is now streaming with 10 episodes.

Unstoppable with NBK: Allu Arjun episode

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Arjun

Streaming On: Aha

With time, Unstoppable with NBK has certainly become one of the most loved pastimes for fans who get to see their favorite stars and celebrities talk and share things about their lives that they did not before. This week, gracing the show is Allu Arjun, who gears up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule, aka Pushpa 2. Allu, in the conversation, spoke about his early days, his rise to stardom, and also how marrying his wife Sneha Reddy changed his life. The actor reflected on winning the National Award and how it hurt him before that no Telugu actor had ever bagged the honor before. The episode is now streaming on Aha.

The Day of the Jackal

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó.

Creator: Ronan Bennett

Streaming on: JioCinema

Eddie Redmayne has gotten you sorted this weekend as he has decided to turn into a British assassin called Jackal. Based on Frederick Forsyth’s book by the same name, the show is about a man who realizes he is on the other side of the hunt, and now he has to do everything to stay alive and not fall prey to worthy adversaries. The first five episodes of the total 10 have now dropped on JioCinema. The show will now see one episode dropping every Thursday at 1:30 PM IST until December 12, which is when the finale for this edge-of-the-seat thriller show streams on the platform.

Adithattu

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Alexander Prasanth

Director: Jijo Antony

Streaming On: Manorama Max

This is a thriller like no other. Imagine a skipper to a group of seven fishermen has been murdered. Now these seven are arguing about something that leads to them suspecting each other of killing the skipper. Soon enough, the thriller takes a dark turn. But wait, all of this is happening on a boat in the middle of nowhere in the ocean. Adithattu, directed by Jijo Antony and starring Shine Tom Chacko in the lead, is a fascinating concept that lands supremely well on the screen and has impressed many with its interesting storytelling. The film is now streaming on Manorama Max and is just 90 minutes long.

