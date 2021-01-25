Gauahar Khan shares unseen wedding photos on one month anniversary, pens note for husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan has penned a sweet note for husband Zaid Darbar on one-month anniversary of their wedding. She has also shared a few candid pictures of them together from their multiple wedding functions.

Addressing Zaid as 'Jaanu', Gauahar wrote, "1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl , but for me it’s the celebration of finding my true Love , my bestest Friend , my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong . @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be . I love you HUSBAND. #25Dec2020 Happy one Month Jaanu."

All the three pictures show Gauahar and Zaid dancing with each other. While the first picture from their wedding reception shows them performing a romantic dance, the second picture from their mehendi ceremony shows them dancing awkwardly with flowers in their hands. The third picture is from their Chiksa ceremony and shows them dancing in coordinated yellow ensembles.

Gauahar and Zaid had tied the knot on Christmas last year. The multiple-day wedding included a chiksa, mehendi, nikaah, reception and waleema functions. Soon after the nuptials, Gauahar had flown to Lucknow for a shoot. She also saw the release of her web show Tandav this month and was actively promoting it on social media.

The couple finally took a break from work and family events to fly to Udaipur for their honeymoon. They shared tonnes of pictures from the tourist location in Rajasthan on Instagram.

Their wedding card revealed all about their 'lockdown love story'. It read, “What started as a lockdown ritual turned into love at first beep. Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date nights looked like. No matter the distance, we always found ourselves closer together. And when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song. We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”