Gauahar Khan’s wedding festivities are incomplete without her family, actor posts emotional message

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:24 IST

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been posting pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies as she gears up for her nuptials with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The wedding is scheduled for December 25, Saturday.

Gauahar posted a small snippet video showcasing the bond she shares with Zaid. The video had a zoomed-in frame of both their hands, held together with love, as they sat in a car, all decked-up for their pre-wedding ceremony of ‘Chiksa’.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner also shared a family picture and wrote, “My whole heart! My family away from me on my most special days. But ready in spirit of Chiksa! In same color and love for me!I love you all! Mashaallah! My brother AsaadZKhan and bhabhi @SABREENAJAN.”

Gauahar also posted screenshots of her friends wishing the couple. Zaid’s sister had posted a lovely picture of herself hugging Gauahar and captioned it with, “Jaise maine mangi thi waisi bhabhi payi (I got the sister-in-law I wanted).” Gauahar also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you Afsana Shaikh.”

Earlier, she had shared a picture with groom-to-be Zaid and captioned it as, “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa,” she wrote, adding their wedding hashtag ‘GaZabKaHaiDin’, along with others like ‘wedding bells’, ‘love’ and ‘together forever’.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said, “We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

She also said she had no plans of getting married, until she found Zaid. “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she told HT.

Gauahar appeared on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss as a senior.

