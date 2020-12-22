Zaid Darbar-Gauahar Khan wedding festivities kick off with haldi ceremony, see photos

tv

Actor Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar began their multiple day wedding celebrations with a haldi ceremony. She took to Instagram to post pictures of the function, in which they were seen in matching yellow outfits. While he wore a kurta-pyjama, she was dressed in a lehenga.

“When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa,” she wrote, adding their wedding hashtag ‘GaZabKaHaiDin’, along with others like ‘wedding bells’, ‘love’ and ‘together forever’.

Last week, Gauahar unveiled the digital wedding invite, which gave details of her ‘lockdown love story’ with Zaid. After their first meeting while shopping for groceries, they began exchanging text messages. In one of the messages, he called her the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’.

“Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date nights looked like,” the text on a caricature of Gauahar and Zaid sitting atop a car read. “No matter the distance, we always found ourselves closer together,” the card said. It also shared details of the proposal, of him going down on one knee and popping the question with a song. The video ended with the text, “We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that she was not looking for love when she met Zaid, but something about him drew her to him. She added that he proposed after a month of meeting her.

“We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

