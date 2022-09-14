Gauri Khan confirms appearance on Koffee With Karan sans Shah Rukh Khan

Film producer, designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan will soon join Karan Johar on his ongoing popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. She recently confirmed her appearance in an interview and even revealed who will be by her side on the couch. Earlier some media reports speculated about her breaking silence on son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the show. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan draws comparison between himself, son Aryan Khan

Gauri Khan made her Koffee With Karan debut in 2005. She shares a close bond with Karan Johar. Besides Gauri, her daughter Suhana Khan will reportedly mark her debut in the chat show this season. While there’s no confirmation about debutante Suhana’s appearance, Gauri just spilled the bean about joining the show sans Shah Rukh Khan.

During a conversation with Mirchi Plus, Gauri was asked about her excitement to grace the Koffee couch. Without revealing much, she responded, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari will make a joint appearance with Gauri on Koffee With Karan.

Meanwhile, the last celebrities to star on the show were Katrina Kaif alongside her Phone Bhoot co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On Thursday, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will join Karan Johar on the show. It will be the 11th episode of the new season, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides Koffee with Karan, Gauri will be next seen in an upcoming show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the show, she will be seen working on different celebrity houses and giving them a makeover. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, and other's houses being designed by Gauri will be seen in the show. It will air on Mirchi Plus app and YouTube from September 16 onwards.

