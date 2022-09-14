Shah Rukh Khan draws comparison between himself, son Aryan Khan; shares pic from Main Hoon Na: 'Mujh par gaya hai'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a picture of himself from Main Hoon Na and drawn comparisons between himself and his son Aryan Khan. Recently, Aryan Khan did a photoshoot, for a sports clothing brand, in which he jumped over a table. The picture was shared by his mother Gauri Khan on Twitter. She captioned the post, "Onwards and upwards... my boy." (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan asks Aryan Khan if he stole his T-shirt for new ad shoot)

Comparing Aryan's pose with that of his in Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh posted his picture, on Twitter, of an action sequence from the film. In the still from the movie, the actor was seen jumping over a barrier in a similar manner.

Shah Rukh, quoting his wife's tweet had tweeted, "Mujh par gaya hai (He took after me)... my boy!" Main Hoon Na (2004) is written and directed by Farah Khan in her directorial debut. The film stars Shah Rukh, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.

On Wednesday, Aryan shared a string of pictures from his ad shoot on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh commented, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"

Aryan's sister Suhana Khan posted star-eyed emojis. Gauri said, "My boy … love love love." Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Woah!" along with heart emojis. Aryan, who does not post very often on his Instagram handle, has recently become a little more active on the platform. Last month, he shared pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan.

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

