Shah Rukh Khan asks Aryan Khan if he stole his T-shirt for new ad shoot; fans say, 'SRK reincarnated'. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan turned into a cheerleader for his son Aryan Khan after the latter shared pictures from a new ad shoot. While Gauri Khan also reacted to her son's pictures, it was Shah Rukh's comment that stole the limelight. While the actor shared a heartwarming compliment for his son, he also asked him if he had stolen his clothes for the photoshoot. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam's pic: Big-time FOMO

Aryan Khan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from his photoshoot for Adidas. The 24-year-old looked a spitting image of Shah Rukh as he posed in striking T-shirts, shoes, and jackets for the brand endorsement.

Shah Rukh was among the first ones to react to Aryan's photoshoot. Praising him, the actor wrote, "Looking really good… and as they say that whatever is silent in the father… speaks in the son." He ended his comment with a hilarious question for Aryan, asking him, “By the way is that grey T-shirt mine?”

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan commented on the pictures, “My boy (heart-eyes emoji)… love love love.” Several other Bollywood celebrities praised Aryan in the comments section. Actor Sanjay Kapoor called it ‘too cool,’ while Netflix stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart and fire emojis. Seema Sajdeh also reacted to Aryan's photos, and dropped heart eyes emojis.

Several fans also showered compliments on the post and asked Aryan to start modelling or acting. Many noted that he looked like a ‘carbon copy’ of his father. One fan wrote, “SRK reincarnated,” while another commented, “Ditto SRK.” A third one wrote, “For a moment I just thought he is SRK.” One said, “You look exactly like your father.”

Aryan, who rarely posts on his Instagram handle, recently became a little more active on the platform. Last month, he had shared a pictures with his younger siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh had said, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!” Aryan poked fun at himself as he replied, “I'll send them to you the next time I post. So probably in a few years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON