Shah Rukh Khan has 'big-time FOMO' as he reacts to his 'little circus' Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan's pic

Suhana Khan, up-and-coming actor and daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, recently posted a picture with her siblings Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Suhana posted an unseen photo as they posed for the camera. For the photoshoot, Suhana opted for a denim strapless top, teamed with denim shorts. While Aryan wore an olive green T-shirt, a jacket and black jeans, AbRam sported a black hoodie with denim jeans. (Also Read | Aryan Khan pokes fun at himself as he replies to dad Shah Rukh Khan's question on his pics)

In the photo, Aryan kept his hand on AbRam's head as he held his elder brother's hand. Suhana rested her head next to Aryan's as she held AbRam's hand. All of them posed and smiled for the camera. Though Suhana did not write anything in the caption of her post, she added three monkey emojis.

Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh commented, "My little Circus - Big time FOMO!" Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani said, "Adorable monkeys." Several celebrities including Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart emojis.

Recently, Aryan came out of his year-long social media hiatus and shared a couple of pictures featuring him and his siblings. On Instagram, Aryan shared a post which was captioned, "Hat-trick." In the first picture, he posed holding AbRam and Suhana Khan in an embrace. The second image was of Aryan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh had commented, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me now!" Suhana had said, "Thanks for the crop" and "Love u". Interior designer Sussanne Khan wrote, "Lots of love to all of you."

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months ago, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

Suhana is set to make her acting debut with Netflix's The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular American comic Archie comics. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.



Apart from Suhana, The Archies marks the debut of late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film also stars other newcomers – Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles. The film is slated for a 2023 release.

