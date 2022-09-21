Gauri Khan says being Shah Rukh Khan's wife adversely affects her work, people don't want to hire her

The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and will stream on September 22 at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar. On the show, Gauri, Maheep and Bhavana will share the secrets of their married life, their work and more. (Also read: Gauri Khan transforms homes in her new show, Shah Rukh cheers for her)

During the episode, Gauri, who is an interior designer, will also share how people often have the wrong ideas about how being Shah Rukh Khan's wife affects her work. Contrary to the belief that most would want to work with her because of all the attention she brings, Gauri said that most actually refuse to hire her because of it.

“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared on the show.

Earlier, Maheep had also shared her own struggles with fame or the lack of work that husband Sanjay Kapoor was going through. "There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz. The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family," she said on the show.

So far, Karan has hosted more than 25 guests on his show. These include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others.

