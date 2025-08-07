Hansal Mehta's Gandhi becomes the first-ever Indian series to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Hansal Mehta dropped a major update about his upcoming series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. The highly anticipated project will premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, in its 50th edition this year. It is also the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate. Pratik Gandhi in a still from Hansal Mehta's Gandhi.

Gandhi at TIFF

Hansal Mehta dropped the first look of the show on his X account, which saw Prateek in the titular role, with his hands folded in front of his chest. In the background were hundreds of men in white, looking at him.

‘The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF’

In the caption, Hansal wrote, “An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins.”

AR Rahman is the show's music composer. He also shared the announcement on his X account, writing: "Glad to announce the world premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate! This series is Produced by Applause Entertainment and Directed by Hansal Mehta."

The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. Hansal and Pratik have previously worked together in the 2020 show Scam 1992, which was a massive success.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will take place from September 4 - 14, 2025.