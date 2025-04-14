Menu Explore
Harry Potter series casting officially confirmed: Know who plays Dumbledore, Snape, Hagrid, McGonagall and others

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 14, 2025 08:58 PM IST

On Monday, HBO officially announced the cast of their upcoming Harry Potter web series. Check out who plays the beloved characters.

A whole new generation of children is about to be introduced to the world of Harry Potter with the web series planned by HBO. According to a Variety report, HBO officially announced the actors who would play beloved characters like Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva, McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and others on Monday. (Also Read: Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy as Voldemort in Harry Potter series? Ralph Fiennes approves)

John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter show.(X/ @JohnLithgow)
John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter show.(X/ @JohnLithgow)

Harry Potter series official cast announced

The report confirms some cast members that fans had guessed, apart from including some surprises. John Lithgow of The Crown-fame will play Dumbledore, Janet McTeer of Tumbleweeds-fame has been cast as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu of Gangs of London-fame is Snape, and Nick Frost of Shaun of the Dead-fame plays Hagrid. It was previously reported that these actors were in talks for the show. Now, the surprise additions to the cast include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

HBO releases statement on Harry Potter series

Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, said, “We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch. We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

About the Harry Potter series

These are the first confirmed actors for the highly anticipated web series. HBO launched an open casting call, which received over 30,000 submissions to cast the main roles of Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermoine Granger. Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television are also on board.

The studio also described the show as a ‘faithful adaptation’ of JK Rowling’s hit book series. The official description reads, “Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring ‘Harry Potter’ and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences.”

Francesca has written and executive produced the series, in addition to serving as a showrunner. Mark will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films will executive produce the series.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
