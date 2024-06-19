Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal: ‘Sometimes I wish I looked like Bella Hadid’

Ever since the release of Heeramandi last month, actor Sharmin Segal has been receiving flak for her performance. The actor talked about beauty standards and accepting one's own body in a new interview with News18. She said thatchanges on one's body might be tough, but one must put in that effort ‘knowing that it may not show.’ (Also read: Sharmin Segal addresses ‘bullying’ Sanjeeda Shaikh allegations: ‘Interviews were taken out of context’) Sharmin Segal was last seen in Heeramandi.

In the interview, Sharmin said, “I love my body but there are days when I’m not happy with the way I look. I feel bloated sometimes. If I eat French fries for dinner, I feel bloated the very next day. Coming to terms with how you look is a slow process because your body keeps changing."

She went on to add, “Coming to terms with those changes that are out of our control and still be comfortable with yourself and work towards being the best version of yourself that makes you happy is tough. Sometimes you may work out every day but that might not show on your body. But you need to be okay with putting in that effort knowing that it may not show. And yes, sometimes I wish I looked like Bella Hadid."

Sharmin, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, played the character of Alamzeb, Manisha Koirala aka Mallikajaan's younger daughter in Heeramandi. Her performance received mixed reviews upon release, where many social media users criticized her for appearing ‘expressionless’. She even disabled her comment section on Instagram.

She previously worked as an assistant director on the films Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra, and Bajirao Mastani, featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka.

Heeramandi is available to stream on Netflix. A second season of the show has already been announced.