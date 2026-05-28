Heidi Broussard husband: Was Magen Fieramusca's victim married? What to know as Stolen Baby streams on Netflix

Heidi Broussard is in focus again after the release of Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard on Netflix on April 17. The crime drama reconstructs one of America’s most unsettling cases involving a newborn theft and murder.

Heidi Broussard husband: Was she married? What to know as Stolen Baby streams(Facebook)

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Heidi was murdered by her friend, Magen Fieramusca, whose motive was to steal her baby. Magen meticulously constructed a false pregnancy over several months, and ultimately betrayed Heidi, killing her and stealing her daughter, Margot Carey, who was then just a couple of weeks old.

Was Heidi Broussard married?

Heidi was not married. At the time of her brutal murder in 2019, she was engaged to her long-time partner and live-in fiancé, Shane Carey, with whom she had two children – a son named Silas (born in 2013) and a daughter named Margot Elizabeth Carey (born November 26, 2019).

Carey expressed his shock and sorrow after losing Heidi in a January 2020 interview.

"She deserves more. She deserves way more," Shane told ABC News in an exclusive interview that aired on Good Morning America. "I'm waiting for that text message, like, 'Hey sweetie, how we doing?' … Just waiting to hear her voice. I still don't believe it. I just don't believe it. It's really not real."

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{{^usCountry}} After Heidi’s murder, her daughter Margot was returned to the custody of her father, Shane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Heidi’s murder, her daughter Margot was returned to the custody of her father, Shane. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shane said of Magen, "I want to look at her straight in the eyes and ask her why? That's all I want to say. There's no reason for any of this. I believe somebody talked her into it. I mean, from knowing Magen, I would never imagine it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shane said of Magen, "I want to look at her straight in the eyes and ask her why? That's all I want to say. There's no reason for any of this. I believe somebody talked her into it. I mean, from knowing Magen, I would never imagine it." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I don't know what happened. … Heidi is way stronger than Magen. There has to be a second person. There is no way Magen was by herself," he added. What happened to Heidi Broussard? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't know what happened. … Heidi is way stronger than Magen. There has to be a second person. There is no way Magen was by herself," he added. What happened to Heidi Broussard? {{/usCountry}}

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Heidi, a 33-year-old woman, was last seen alive on December 12, 2019, when she dropped her eldest child at school in Austin, Texas, with her newborn daughter Margot in tow. When she did not return home to her partner Shane Carey, police launched a manhunt for her and her infant. The case took a shocking turn when authorities began focusing on a neighbor’s account: before vanishing, Heidi was seen getting into a car belonging to her long-distance friend, Magen Fieramusca from Houston.

Investigators said that Magen had claimed she was pregnant too, at the same time as Heidi. However, Magen’s pregnancy was fake.

Magen drove from Houston to Austin, claiming she wanted to support her friend when she gave birth and during recovery, when it was actually a calculated scene to acquire Heidi’s baby.

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Read More | Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard: Where is slain mom's family now? What to know as crime drama streams

Magen strangled Heidi to death using a combination of a dog leash and her bare hands. Her motive was to steal the infant and raise her as her own child.

Investigators later found Heidi’s body in the trunk of Magen’s car. Margot was found safe inside the Houston home. The child was reunited with her father and family. Police found out that Heidi had been killed just days after she gave birth.

Magen was arrested shortly after Heidi’s body was discovered, and originally charged with capital murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She accepted a plea deal in January 2023, reducing the murder charge to first-degree but waiving her right to appeal.

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On February 2, 2023, Magen was sentenced to 55 years in prison with the possibility of parole She is now serving her sentence at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2047, according to inmate records, but could remain in prison until December 2074.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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