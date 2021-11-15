Hiccups & Hookups trailer: Lara Dutta plays a mom desperate for some love, among other things...

Lara Dutta is back with her debut web show titled Hiccups & Hookups, also featuring Prateik Babbar. She plays the role of a desperate single mom named Vasudha, living with her daughter Kay, played by Shinnova, and brother Akhil (Prateik Babbar). The show is all about this dysfunctional family, members of which do not bat an eyelid while talking about the most intimate issues.

The Hiccups & Hookups trailer opens with Prateik reading out Lara's profile on a dating app and correcting her how it looks more like the details in an FIR report. While Akhil considers himself an expert in the dating game and relationships, Kay is a unprentious teen who doesn't find anything odd with romancing a guy at her house despite her mom's presence. They all are facing different situations in their love lives with several twists and turns like Vasudha being caught by her daughter in the middle of romance.

Director Kunal Kohli believes it’s important to emphasise that families are of all kinds, much like relationships. He says, “We have these ideas of perfect families and norms like these are discussions to avoid with parents. Here’s a series about modern day relationships and how layered & complicated they are. The series showcases family members who talk about everything under the sun - from breakfasts to sexual encounters. I would call it an honest depiction of a modern-day family and frankly, a lot of modern day families are capable of hosting honest discussions about the most intimate details of their lives.”

Lara had recently shared the poster of the show on Instagram and written, “When nothing goes fine, you gotta have some wine! Aur Rao family mein, craziness ki there’s no end-line!! Kya baat hai! Kya baat hai! Am I the best or am I the bestest?"

Hiccups & Hookups directed by Kunal Kohli will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26. It also stars Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra and Ayn Zoya.