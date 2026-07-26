Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for ‘dirty game, character assassination’ on Lock Upp; Reddit reminds her of Bigg Boss 11

Television actor Hina Khan recently appeared on Ektaa Kapoor's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa alongside Uorfi Javed as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz' (voice of the audience). While viewers expected a major showdown between Hina and Shilpa Shinde, the two instead had a confrontation after Hina accused Shilpa of playing a "dirty game" and indulging in character assassination. Soon after the episode aired, clips from Hina's own Bigg Boss 11 stint resurfaced online, with several social media users accusing her of hypocrisy.

Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for dirty game in Lock Upp

Hina Khan lectures Shilpa Shinde for character-assassinating Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp.

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Uorfi and Hina were given the power to save one of the five nominated inmates—Pamela Serena, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala—from eviction. While Uorfi wanted to save Shilpa, Hina strongly opposed the idea. The duo eventually chose to save Varun.

Explaining why she did not want to save Shilpa, Hina said, "The principles I live by and the kind of person I am don't allow me to support this kind of gameplay, where you put others down, assassinate their character or play dirty. I won't lend my name to protect or justify such behaviour."

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{{^usCountry}} Shilpa, however, defended herself, saying, "The allegations that have been made against me, the character assassination and all—I haven't done anything like that. I know what I said, and the cameras know what you said. So, I disagree with those accusations." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shilpa, however, defended herself, saying, "The allegations that have been made against me, the character assassination and all—I haven't done anything like that. I know what I said, and the cameras know what you said. So, I disagree with those accusations." {{/usCountry}}

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Later, after Hina left the jail area following Varun's rescue, Shilpa was seen telling Shreya Kalra, "To hell with her. She herself knows the kind of things she said inside."

The exchange soon sparked debate online, with Reddit users digging up videos from Hina Khan's Bigg Boss 11 journey. In the old clips, Hina was seen making remarks about Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan's appearance, body-shaming them and referring to them as "aunties". She was also criticised for mocking Dhinchak Pooja's medical condition.

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Reacting to the resurfaced clips, one Reddit user wrote, "She's a hypocrite." Another commented, "Hina should be the last person to lecture someone on morality." A third added, "Looks like she forgot her BB11 days."

Lock Upp season 2 update

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa witnessed Harshad Chopda's elimination during Judgement Day. While the jailers chose to save Shilpa Shinde and Hina-Uorfi rescued Varun Yadav aka Laila, the contestants voted to save Sufi Motiwala over Harshad. The latest promo also hints at two wildcard entries, with fans speculating that recently eliminated contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat could be making a comeback. The reality show is currently streaming on Netflix.