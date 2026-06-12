Homer Hancock: All on Reagan Simmons' husband as Taylor Parker case returns to spotlight in Netflix's Maternal Instinct

When Taylor Parker murdered Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020, she left behind a widower, a three-year-old girl, and a family shattered overnight. AsNetflix releases Maternal Instinct on June 12, 2026, attention is turning to the man Reagan left behind, her husband, Homer Hancock. Taylor Parker murdered pregnant Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020, leaving behind husband Homer Hancock and daughter Kynlee. (Facebook/Reagan Hancock)

In 2020, the 21-year-old Reagan Hancock was living in New Boston, Texas, with her husband Homer and their three-year-old daughter Kynlee. She was eight months pregnant with their second child. On the morning of October 9, 2020, Homer was at work when a neighbor sent him a troubling message. The neighbor had found the Hancock family dog wandering alone down the street and noticed the garage door was wide open. When the neighbor knocked on the front door, there was no answer. Reagan was later found dead inside.

Homer testified against Taylor Parker at trial Homer Hancock testified at Parker's trial that Parker and his wife were "somewhat friends," and that Parker had taken their engagement and wedding photos. He told the court that he had no reason to suspect Parker posed any danger to his family.

The trial lasted several weeks. Parker was convicted of capital murder on October 3, 2022, and sentenced to death on November 9, 2022. Homer was present throughout the proceedings.

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A civil lawsuit against Parker and her ex-boyfriend Homer Hancock filed a civil negligence and wrongful death suit against both Taylor Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin, shortly after the criminal conviction.

The suit claimed Parker was negligent for driving recklessly and erratically with baby Braxlynn Sage Hancock in Griffin's car after cutting the baby from Reagan's body on the morning of the murder, causing the infant's death. The vehicle driven by Parker at the time was registered in Griffin's name.

Court documents from the suit described the emotional toll the case had taken. Griffin was described as having been "not functioning well at work" and "depressed and overwhelmed" during his relationship with Parker, which the documents described as an "emotional rollercoaster."

Maternal Instinct is out on Netflix on June 12, 2026.The documentary will revisit the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the case against Parker. Homer Hancock has not made any public statement ahead of the documentary's release. He raised the couple's daughter, Kynlee, who was three years old at the time of her mother's murder.