House of the Dragon's Mily Alcock on why Rhaenyra is drawn to Daemon: 'There’s something that’s quite seductive...'

House of the Dragon gave the viewers in four episodes what Game of Thrones took seven seasons to set up--an incestuous romance in House Targaryen. In the latest episode, Matt Smith’s Daemon and Mily Alcock’s Rhaenyra--uncle and niece mind you--came pretty close to honouring their ancestors’ tradition of incest. Mily opens up about the episode and why she feels her character is drawn towards Daemon. Also read: Exclusive: House of the Dragon's Matt Smith says show isn't new Game of Thrones

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, itself based on Martin’s hit A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The show is set 200 years before the events of GoT during the reign of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Daemon is his younger brother, who wants the crown for himself and will manipulate and cheat anyone for that. His pawn now is his brother’s daughter Princess Rhaenyra

Actor Milly Alcock, who plays the young princess in the series, while talking about her character’s relationship with Daemon, says, “I think Daemon is the man that Rhaenyra wishes she could have been had she been a boy.”

The actor adds why her character is drawn to Daemon even though he comes across as shifty to others. “He’s unpredictable, he doesn’t listen to anyone, he does what he wants and there’s something that’s quite seductive about that for her, about having that power. I think they are kindred spirits, they are both outsiders within a world of suits, within a world of royalty, they are both the outcasts and so they both lean on each other,” she says.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes, the series has been executive produced by George RR Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik, along with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. A new episode of the HBO show streams on Disney+ Hotstar in India every Monday morning.

